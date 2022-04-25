  • HOMEPAGE
    Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal

    25.04.2022 [11:02]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the latest member of the Premier League's 100 Club when he scored for Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday, according to ESPN.

    Ronaldo officially hit triple figures in the English top flight some 6,748 days after he opened his account during his first spell at United as a teenager way back in 2003.

    The 37-year-old had moved on to the cusp of the milestone in his previous outing, when his hat trick against Old Trafford on April 16 secured a 3-2 win over Norwich City. And he sealed his century in the 34th minute at the Emirates when he stole between two defenders to fire home Nemanja Matic's cross from close range.

    That strike makes him the 33rd player to score 100 or more goals in the Premier League, and the fourth to do so for Manchester United. The Portugal captain is now behind only Wayne Rooney (183), Ryan Giggs (109) and Paul Scholes (107) when it comes to United top scorers in the history of the competition.

    With that goal, Ronaldo also became the first player to score 100 goals in both the Premier League and LaLiga, where he scored 311 times during his nine years at Real Madrid.

     

