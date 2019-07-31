Man jailed for 50 minutes in ‘shortest ever prison sentence’

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

A man has been given what is believed to be Britain’s shortest jail sentence of just 50 minutes, according to The Independent.

Shane Jenkins, of Portishead in Somerset, was told to use his time in custody to write letters of apology. The 23-year-old appeared in court after he smashed his former partner’s window with a broom and fled from police. He pleaded guilty to damaging property, assaulting two officers and escaping custody during the incident on 30 May.

Kenneth Bell, prosecuting, said after arguing with his former partner, Jenkins left her home and threatened to "brick the window". He later returned and smashed the window with a broom, Bristol Crown Court heard. Police were called on him at 3.30am but he shrugged off the officers and managed to flee. Judge Julian Lambert sent Jenkins into custody for 50 minutes.

In the cell, Jenkins was given a pen and paper and wrote two letters, which the judge made him read out on his return to court. In a letter to his former partner, he said: "I'm sorry for breaking your window. "It was a stupid decision I made, I wasn't thinking straight. "I hope you can forgive me."

In a letter to the officers, he said: "I'm truly sorry for my actions. "I didn't intend to cause harm, it was a spur of the moment decision." In a letter to the officers, he said: "I'm truly sorry for my actions.

"I didn't intend to cause harm, it was a spur of the moment decision." William Rose, defending, said: "He blames the decisions he made by drinking to excess and taking cocaine and cannabis.

"He's ashamed of his behaviour. He says he has 'behaved like an idiot'." "He consumed alcohol to excess and substances were taken. That very much clouded his judgement, for which he is truly sorry.

"Given the opportunity he would like to apologise to [his ex] and the officers." Judge Lambert also handed Jenkins a four-month jail term, suspended for two years. He was also told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements as well as an order not to take controlled drugs. The judge told him: "You will not be a drug-hazed layabout." Jenkins declined to comment as he left court.