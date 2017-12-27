    • / SPORTS

    Manchester City's Yaya Toure set to make Ivory Coast return

    27.12.2017 [16:21]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set to make a return to international football with the Ivory Coast national team, according to Sky Sports.

    Yaya Toure's agent, Dmitryi Seluk, says the midfielder has decided to reverse his decision to retire from international football because he wants to win another trophy with the Elephants.

    Seluk tweeted: "Yaya Toure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast."

    Toure, 34, who has earned 113 international appearances and played at three World Cups since debuting in 2004 - captained Ivory Coast to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title before announcing his retirement in 2016.

    The Elephants failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing their must-win final qualification fixture 2-0 to Morocco.

