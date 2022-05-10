Manchester City beat Newcastle 5-0 to take 3-point lead at top of Premier League
10.05.2022 [10:16]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
Manchester City on Sunday took a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win against Newcastle United, according to Anadolu Agency.
Goals from Raheem Sterling (2), Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Phil Foden sealed an easy win for the home side at Etihad.
After Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at home on Saturday, the victory gave Manchester City an advantage over the Reds in the title race.
Having collected 86 points, Pep Guardiola's side is now three points ahead of Liverpool with just three matches left before the end of the season.
