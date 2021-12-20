  • HOMEPAGE
    Manchester City beat Newcastle United 4-0 to secure 8th straight league win

    20.12.2021 [10:35]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Manchester City sealed their eighth consecutive victory in Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling gave the league leaders an easy win against the Magpies at Sports Direct Arena in Newcastle.

    Following this win, City increased their points to 44, and top the table, four points ahead of Liverpool, who have one match in hand.

    Meanwhile, third-placed Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in another league clash at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

    The Blues have collected 38 points in 18 matches.

