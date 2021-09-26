Manchester City end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to season

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Defending Premier League champions, Manchester City, put an impressive display from the start. Chelsea's Thiago Silva replaced Reece James, who went off with an injury in the 29th minute.

The Cityzens’ efforts paid off as Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus scored in the 53rd minute.

This marks the first victory of Manchester City against Chelsea in their last four games against each other and ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season.