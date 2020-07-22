  • HOMEPAGE
    Manchester City hammer Watford 4-0

    22.07.2020 [14:06]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    Watford's relegation worries have been deepened as they were thrashed by Manchester City 4-0 at Vicarage Road, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Raheem Sterling (2), Philip Foden and Aymeric Laporte's goals sealed a comfortable victory for Manchester City on Tuesday.

    Manchester City increased their points to 78 in the second place while Watford collected 34 points with one match of the Premier League season remaining and the club just three points above the relegation zone.

