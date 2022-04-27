Manchester City triumph over Real Madrid in 7-goal thriller

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

City got off to a very fast start as Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne drew first blood in the second minute at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Nine minutes later, Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 but Real Madrid responded in kind with Karim Benzema in the 33rd minute, and the first half ended 2-1.

The goal duel continued in the second half as Phil Foden made it 3-1 in the 53rd minute but Real’s Vinicius Jr. took one back just two minutes later.

Man City's Bernardo Silva put the ball into Los Merengues' net in the 74th minute but Benzema scored another one, this time from a spot kick, in the 82nd minute and the match ended 4-3.

The second leg of the semifinal match between the two sides will be held on May 4 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In the other semifinal match of the Champions League, Liverpool will host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday.

The final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.