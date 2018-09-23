    • / SPORTS

    Manchester United 1 Wolves 1: Moutinho stunner sees Red Devils falter at home again

    23.09.2018 [12:13]

    Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

    Manchester United dropped points for a second successive Premier League home match on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted Wolves, according to goal.com.

    Former manager Alex Ferguson was back at Old Trafford for the first time since his May health scare, but United failed to put on much of a show for him, instead producing a performance which surely would have resulted in the Scot's infamous "hairdryer" treatment.

    Although United looked particularly off the pace early on and rode their luck, they broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, with Fred getting his first goal for the club.

    Joao Moutinho scored Wolves' deserved equaliser with a fine finish early in the second half and, although United upped the pressure late on, they could not find a winner in 'Fergie time', as they slumped to another disappointing result.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Manchester United 1 Wolves 1: Moutinho stunner sees Red Devils falter at home again
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
