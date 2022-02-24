  • HOMEPAGE
    Manchester United held to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League

    24.02.2022 [10:56]

    Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

    Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw Wednesday with Atletico Madrid in a first leg Champions League last 16 match, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Atletico Madrid opened the scoring with a close-range header from Joao Felix in the seventh minute.

    The portuguese striker was assisted by Renan Lodi at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

    Manchester United leveled the match with Anthony Elanga in the 80th minute and it ended 1-1.

    The Red Devils will host the Spanish club at Old Trafford on March 15.

    Meanwhile, Benfica drew 2-2 against Ajax in another Champions League tie at the Estadio do SL Benfica in Lisbon.

    Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller each scored for the Dutch side, while the Portuguese club's two goals came from Haller (own goal) and Roman Yaremchuk.

    Benfica will visit Johan Cruijff Arena, the home stadium of Ajax, on March 15.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Manchester United held to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League
