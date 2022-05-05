  • HOMEPAGE
    Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo picks up latest award in landslide win

    05.05.2022 [16:00]

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Manchester United’s April player of the month, according to the official website of the club.

    The superstar scored five goals in four games, including a hat-trick against Norwich. He has been bestowed the honour for a second month running after picking up March’s award.

    It’s also the fourth time he has won United ’s player of the month prize this season. Ronaldo is the club’s top scorer with 23 goals, his latest coming in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last week ahead of Monday night's game against Brentford.

    His goal against Arsenal saw him become a Premier League centurion. He joined Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gonzalo Higuain in the small club of players who have netted 100 or more goals in two of Europe’s 'big five’ leagues.

