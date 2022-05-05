  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for record $9.28M at auction

    05.05.2022 [14:14]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    The jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup was sold at an auction at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday for a world record price of $9.28 million, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The previous record for a game-worn jersey was $5.64 million paid in 2019 for the jersey that Babe Ruth wore during his 1928-1930 seasons with the New York Yankees.

    The record for a piece of sports memorabilia was also set in 2019, when an original hand-drawn Olympic manifesto was sold in New York for $8.8 million.

    The famous "Hand of God" goal was scored by Maradona, who actually flicked the ball with his hand over England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and into the net in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match against England, which was won 2-1 by Argentina. The referee didn’t see it, so the goal stood.

    As a result, Argentina bagged their second and last World Cup to date.

    Maradona, who died of heart failure on Nov. 25, 2020, is regarded as one of football's greatest players ever.

    Maradona, who was 25 at the time, was Argentina’s captain when he helped his nation win the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

    He played for Argentina's Boca Juniors, Spanish clubs Barcelona and Sevilla and Italian club Napoli.

    The Argentine national was a beloved Napoli player as he won the 1987 and 1990 Italian Serie A titles as well as the 1989 UEFA Cup with this club.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for record $9.28M at auction
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [19:05]
    Azerbaijani chess player takes silver at World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships 2022 in Greece
    05.05.2022 [16:07]
    Carlo Ancelotti becomes 1st manager in history to reach 5 Champions League finals
    05.05.2022 [16:00]
    Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo picks up latest award in landslide win
    05.05.2022 [14:46]
    Courtois named man of the match: "This team and this club are capable of anything"
    Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for record $9.28M at auction