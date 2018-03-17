Marina Nekrasova bags Azerbaijan’s first medal at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup
AzerTAg.az
17.03.2018 [17:24]
Baku, March 17, AZERTAC
Marina Nekrasova has earned Azerbaijan`s first medal at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.
Nekrasove secured a silver medal in the women’s vault event with 14,216 points.
Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina became the winner of the world cup, while Slovenian Tjasa Kysselef took the bronze medal.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.03.2018 [16:38]
17.03.2018 [16:23]
16.03.2018 [22:00]
MULTIMEDIA
16.03.2018 [16:05]
16.03.2018 [11:12]
03.03.2018
17.03.2018 [11:51]
16.03.2018 [22:01]
17.03.2018 [10:31]
16.03.2018 [11:30]
16.03.2018 [20:05]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
17.03.2018 [17:41]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
16.03.2018 [19:44]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note