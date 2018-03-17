    • / SPORTS

    Marina Nekrasova bags Azerbaijan’s first medal at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup

    17.03.2018 [17:24]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    Marina Nekrasova has earned Azerbaijan`s first medal at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.

    Nekrasove secured a silver medal in the women’s vault event with 14,216 points.

    Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina became the winner of the world cup, while Slovenian Tjasa Kysselef took the bronze medal.

