Marina Nekrasova bags Azerbaijan’s first medal at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup

Baku, March 17, AZERTAC Marina Nekrasova has earned Azerbaijan`s first medal at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku. Nekrasove secured a silver medal in the women’s vault event with 14,216 points. Uzbek Oksana Chusovitina became the winner of the world cup, while Slovenian Tjasa Kysselef took the bronze medal.

