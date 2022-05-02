  • HOMEPAGE
    Mariupol civilian evacuation begins, 100 taken out of besieged steel plant: Ukraine

    02.05.2022 [11:43]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    The evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has started and around 100 people are on their way to safety, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The civilians are heading to “a controlled area,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

    “Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia,” he said, referring to the Ukrainian-controlled city that lies some 220 kilometers (130 miles) northwest of Mariupol.

    “Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant,” he added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mariupol civilian evacuation begins, 100 taken out of besieged steel plant: Ukraine
