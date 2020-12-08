Martin Schuepp hails cooperation between ICRC and Azerbaijan

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Martin Schuepp in Baku.

Highlighting the steps taken to stabilize the situation in the region after the joint statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia on November 10, Minister Bayramov noted that the ceasefire was ensured by a joint statement and military operations were suspended, and the occupied Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan were peacefully returned to the control of Azerbaijan. It was stressed that the implementation of the joint statement opened new opportunities for peace, security and cooperation in the region.

Taking into consideration the new situation in the region the hope was expressed that the ICRC will make a positive contribution to improving the living conditions of all people in Azerbaijani territories affected by the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and to ensure peaceful coexistence.

In his turn, Martin Schuepp noted that the ICRC highly appreciates the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC developed over the past years, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to comply with international humanitarian law, which forms the basis of the organization's mandate. He informed about the work done to resolve the relevant issues related to the mandate of the ICRC, arising from the joint statement of 10 November.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC and discussed ways to further increase the efficiency of the ICRC's activities in the country.