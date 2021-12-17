Mattarella meets pope for last time as president

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

President Sergio Mattarella met Pope Francis for the last time as Italy's head of State on Thursday in the Vatican, according to ANSA.

Mattarella's seven-year term as president ends early in February.

"During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, satisfaction was expressed at the good relations existing between the Holy See and Italy, focusing on some issues relation to the Italian social situation, with particular reference to the problems of the pandemic and the current vaccination campaign, the family, the demographic phenomenon and the education of the young," the Vatican said in a statement after Thursday's meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes.

"Attention then turned to some matters of an international nature, with special attention to the African continent, migration and the future, and the values of democracy in Europe".

The leaders also exchanged gifts.

The 80-year-old president first met the Argentine pontiff as president in the Vatican on April 18, 2015.