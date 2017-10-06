    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council

    06.10.2017 [00:21]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan is the 166th country to join the World Boxing Council (WBC). The 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council has been successfully held in Baku,” President of the World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman has told journalists.

    “Some months ago we requested Azerbaijan to hold the 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in Baku. The world champion Vitali Klitschko played a vital role in this issue. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such a momentous event in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev received us and we had a warm meeting in Baku. The President of Azerbaijan instructed to establish the Professional Boxing Federation in the country. We expect a champion`s title from Azerbaijani boxers not later than three years,” Sulaiman said.

    He noted that the 55th Annual Convention saw the discussion of a number of important issues and adoption of resolutions. The WBC President underlined that Baku will host a fight for a boxing champion`s title in 2018. Sulaiman said there are many professional boxers in Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2017 [22:04]
    Baku to host Grappling World Championships
    05.10.2017 [15:02]
    Azerbaijani U19 footballers play out goalless draw with Ireland
    05.10.2017 [12:47]
    Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar
    04.10.2017 [19:25]
    Azerbaijani chess team Odlar Yurdu to compete in European Club Cup
    Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council