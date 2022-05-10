  • HOMEPAGE
    Max Verstappen holds off Charles Leclerc for third win of season; Ferrari podiums two

    10.05.2022 [10:42]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Max Verstappen wins the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, fending off Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to secure the chequered flag, according to The Athletic.

    It is Verstappen’s third Formula 1 race victory in 2022. Leclerc finished second while fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. placed third, rounding out the podium.

    “I’m incredibly happy with winning here in Miami," Verstappen said after the race. "It was an incredible Sunday for us.”

    Verstappen began the day P3 on the starting grid while Leclerc had the pole position. On the first straight to start the race, the Red Bull driver gained a spot, overtaking Sainz Jr. at P2.

    Verstappen eventually passed Leclerc as they raced into Turn 1. Later in the race, a safety car was activated after Lando Norris crashed due to contact with Pierre Gasly. Once the safety car cleared, numerous battles ensued, including Verstappen and Leclerc, Sainz and Sergio Perez and the two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

    Verstappen kept his P1 for the remainder of the race, despite a late challenge from Leclerc, securing the chequered flag.

    Verstappen, 24, now has 23 career F1 race wins. In addition to winning Miami, Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 2022.

