May 18 marks International Museum Day

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

On May 20, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host a series of events on the occasion of International Museum Day.

The photo exhibition “Talking Monuments” aimed to educate the young generation about the preservation of Azerbaijan’s national and cultural heritage, museums and historic monuments will open the event. The exhibition will display photos of the museums and historical and cultural monuments destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation of Karabakh. The students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts studying museology, archival science, and preservation of monuments will provide information about the monuments depicted in the photos.

Along with that, the ANCM will organize a masterclass on patchwork facilitated by the Honored Artist Elena Hagverdiyeva, and a masterclass on cheten by the Honored Artist Taryer Bashirov.

The celebration includes the quest for kids within the museum's space. Following this, the visitors will enjoy the Flying Carpet puppet show staged by the ANCM's Children's Department. The puppet show was designed on the occasion of the “Year of Shusha”. Playwright and design: the ANCM's Children's Department and the museum's Children Union.

ICOM created International Museum Day in 1977. Each year the organization chooses a particular theme celebrated on and around May 18. This year’s theme is The Power of Museums.