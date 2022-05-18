Mbappe agrees Real Madrid terms and transfer for PSG star to be announced after Champions League final

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Kylian Mbappe has agreed terms with Real Madrid, with a transfer for the Paris Saint-Germain star set to be announced after the Champions League final, according to Goal.

Mbappe only has one month left to run on his current contract with PSG, who have been desperately trying to tie a prized asset down to a contract extension.

The World Cup winner has insisted that he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future, but Madrid are now certain of securing his services on a free transfer.