  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Media tour organized to liberated Jabrayil district

    09.12.2020 [19:22]

    Jabrayil, December 9, AZERTAC 

    A media tour for journalists has been organized to the liberated Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the journalists visited the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district.

    The media representatives also visited the Khudafarin bridge.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Media tour organized to liberated Jabrayil district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.12.2020 [14:19]
    Italian MPs visit liberated city of Aghdam VIDEO
    29.11.2020 [15:27]
    Azerbaijan clears mines from areas freed in Karabakh
    28.11.2020 [15:56]
    Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit liberated from occupation Aghdam city VIDEO
    28.11.2020 [14:27]
    Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Tartar district to see war crimes committed by Armenia VIDEO
    Media tour organized to liberated Jabrayil district Media tour organized to liberated Jabrayil district