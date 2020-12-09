Media tour organized to liberated Jabrayil district
09.12.2020 [19:22]
Jabrayil, December 9, AZERTAC
A media tour for journalists has been organized to the liberated Jabrayil district.
AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the journalists visited the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district.
The media representatives also visited the Khudafarin bridge.
