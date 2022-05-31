Medical training held at Main Clinical Hospital

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, medical training on the topic “Triaging, placement, and provision of medical care during mass admission of patients and wounded to the hospital” was held at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense for cadets of the Military Medical Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

During the training, the cadets practically fulfilled the tasks on the admission of the patients and wounded, providing them with first aid, examination, treatment, and other activities.

The main attention at the training, held with consideration of the experience gained in the medical sphere during the Patriotic War, was paid to the development of cadets' theoretical knowledge and practical skills.