  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents

    29.07.2023 [20:24]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    A meeting with the new vice-presidents of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), appointed by the relevant decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has been held at the company’s headquarters.

    Expressing their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the special trust, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf congratulated the vice-presidents on their appointment and wished them success in their future endeavors.

    Touching upon the last meeting of the SOCAR Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov noted that the new operational model to improve the company’s management structure and efficiency had been approved with the organizational structure and internal processes to be developed.

    Jabbarov said the new operational model would contribute to the improvement of corporate governance processes, business sustainability and corporate culture.

    In their remarks, the incoming SOCAR vice-presidents expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the trust put in them.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [18:23]
    Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard
    28.07.2023 [18:29]
    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan and FAO representative
    28.07.2023 [15:07]
    Azerbaijan Airlines, Buta Airways unite under a single brand
    28.07.2023 [13:16]
    Sign mortgage insurance documents with SİMA - new cooperation with “Ateshgah” Insurance.
    Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents