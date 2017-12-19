    • / POLITICS

    Meeting of foreign defense attaches accredited to Azerbaijan held

    19.12.2017 [18:47]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    An annual meeting of foreign defense attaches accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan today took place in accordance with the plan approved by Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

    The event was attended by 29 representatives from 28 countries and international organizations.

    Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, the Head of International Military Cooperation Department, briefed the defense attaches on current regional military and security challenges, Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, as well as on reforms in the Army, other activities conducted within military cooperation during the year, and the events to be held in 2018.

    The Dean of Baku Military Attaches Association, Romanian Defense Attache Colonel Rodin Lazaroiu expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the ministry for organizing such events, and expressed hope that this cooperation would be more fruitful in the future.

