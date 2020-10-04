Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God bless our army, people, Motherland and our President

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the front.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and everyone who rejoices in our victories. May Allah rest the souls of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland! May Almighty God bless our army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!