Mehriban Aliyeva: The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [10:45]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 99th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
AZERTAC presents the post: “The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts. He lives in our memories, we remember him with love”.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [10:35]
09.05.2022 [23:50]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
10.05.2022 [14:13]
10.05.2022 [12:06]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
07.05.2022 [19:11]
07.05.2022 [18:24]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
07.05.2022 [15:52]
07.05.2022 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note