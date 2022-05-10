  • HOMEPAGE
    Mehriban Aliyeva: The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts

    10.05.2022 [10:45]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 99th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    AZERTAC presents the post: “The bright and blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts. He lives in our memories, we remember him with love”.

