Member of Italian delegation to PACE: Way of thinking and approach in European organizations must seriously change

Strasbourg, October 14, AZERTAC

“The way of thinking and approach in European organizations must seriously change,” member of Italian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Chairperson of Free Democrats Group Adele Gambaro has told AZERTAC as she commented on biased anti-Azerbaijani resolutions adopted by the organization.

“Sufficient progress is available in Azerbaijan. And these positive changes must be seen and recognized. Naturally, certain work still needs to be done and reforms need to be conducted in all countries, including in Azerbaijan.” She said that the Council of Europe should assist Azerbaijan in strengthening democracy rather than using a language of pressure against it.

“It is absolutely wrong to initiate a court-like process against Azerbaijan in PACE. On the contrary, a dialogue with Azerbaijan must be strengthened and we must listen to the country. It is also wrong that some European MPs voice such views during the discussion of documents on Azerbaijan because it is out of the remit of PACE,” said Gambaro.

On OCCRP’s allegations against Azerbaijan, she emphasized that it was wrong to bring forward an allegation not supported by any evidence and discuss it in PACE. “These allegations are purely slanderous.”

“There are a lot MPs, who took quite a loyal attitude towards countries experiencing problems with democracy, but have a very tough attitude against Azerbaijan. It means that these organizations have wrong approaches to some issues. This is an unpleasant and disappointing point. We, in PACE, are MPs representing nations. Inter-parliamentary relations should differ from inter-governmental relations. Members of parliament should try to maintain relations and dialogue in all situations. This is my thought and everyone should think likewise here. Unfortunately, allegations and slander alienated many people from this thought,” said Gambaro.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent