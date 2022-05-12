Memorial Museum of Sari Ashig, a famous Azerbaijani bayati master

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

A famous Azerbaijani master of bayati (a lyrical form of Azerbaijani folk poetry) both in folklore and written literature - Sari Ashig had become a legend and celebrity in his lifetime.

His name and profession had gone through the test of time and reached the present day.

In 1927, archaeologists examined Sari Ashig’s tomb and shrine at the Gulabird cemetery and came to the conclusion that the shrine belonged to the 17th century.

Sari Ashig hailed from the tribe of Orujmammad, which was a big generation in the village of Gulabird. They are natives of Garadag province.

Literary critics classified Sari Ashig in the history of the world literature not only as an adroit master of bayati of the Azerbaijani literature but also of the whole Turkic world.

In 1989, the Memorial-Museum of the 17th century bayati master Sari Ashig was opened in the village of Gulabird of the Lachin district. At that time, a total of 150 items reminiscent of Sari Ashig was handed over to the museum. Representatives of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers and the district public attended the opening ceremony of the museum. The surroundings of the museum were landscaped and a monument of Sari Ashig was erected there.

As a result of the occupation of Lachin district by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1992, the museum building and nearly 200 exhibits were destroyed and plundered.