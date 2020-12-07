Memory of outstanding personalities commemorated at summits

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

A fraternal group of Azerbaijani-Turkish mountaineers climbed the "Heydar Peak" and "Ataturk Peak" in memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the founder of the Turkish Republic, the leader of the fraternal Turkish people Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Representatives of Real TV also joined the initiative, spokeswoman for Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Irada Ibrahimova told AZERTAC.

She noted that members of the group led by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev first paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors, laid flowers at his grave and laid a wreath at the statue of great Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Baku.

Despite the intricate relief of the Golden Rock massif of the Greater Caucasus mountains, the members of the group climbed the "Heydar Peak" and the "Ataturk Peak" with high moral spirit and joy of victory. They laid flowers in front of the bas-reliefs, paid tribute to their memory and waved the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

According to Irada Ibrahimova, it was a great honor to visit these summits and commemorate great personalities in the days of Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh.