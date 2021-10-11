  • HOMEPAGE
    Mercedes driver Bottas wins F1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021

    11.10.2021 [13:45]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix 2021 for his first victory of the season on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The drivers had difficulty controlling their vehicles in the race amid wet conditions caused by heavy rains at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.4-kilometer (3.4 miles) circuit.

    Finnish driver Bottas, who began from the pole position won the 58-lap race at 1:31:04 on a wet track.

    In the post-race interview, Bottas said his victory was one of his "best ever" Formula 1 races.

    He received his first Formula 1 win since Russia in 2020 and on Sunday achieved the 10th victory of his career.

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to reclaim the overall lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton with drivers facing huge challenges due to weather conditions.

    Verstappen was the runner-up -- 14.58 seconds behind Bottas -- while Sergio Perez finished third with 33.47 seconds behind the race's winner.

