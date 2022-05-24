Mergim Berisha tops fan vote for best goal of 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Mergim Berisha's acrobatic effort for Fenerbahce at Antwerp on Matchday 4 has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll, according to the official website UEFA.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Lorenzo Insigne's brilliant effort for Napoli against Legia pushed Berisha into second in the expert list, but supporters favoured the German-born striker's stunner.