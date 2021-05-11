Message of congratulations to people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday

Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Ramadan and convey my sincere wishes to all of you.

The month of Ramadan, which epitomizes the purest feelings and noble intentions and instills such high moral values as the desire to help and share, is coming to an end. In this blessed month, in which our holy book, the Quran, was sent down, every Muslim gets the opportunity to adequately fulfill a duty of conscience and obligation to the Almighty, experiences the joy of the feelings of compassion and mercy.

Azerbaijan as one of the historical and cultural centers of the Muslim world is a unique space where representatives of different religions and beliefs have lived in peace and tranquility for hundreds of years. There is interreligious harmony and cooperation in our country. The Islamic religion, which has always called for peace, humanism, brotherhood and equality, plays an exceptional role in establishing an atmosphere of tolerance, democratic coexistence, unity and harmony based on mutual respect and trust in our culturally and ethnically diverse society. Today, the promotion of the freedom of conscience and religion, the relations between the state and religion in accordance with progressive historical traditions and norms of international law, and the encouragement of our national moral values are among the main priorities of our state policy.

Dear brothers and sisters!

On the holy days of Ramadan, which further strengthen the unity of our people and have become a celebration of spiritual and moral wealth, I join your prayers for the prosperity and progress of our country, respectfully pay tribute to the immortal memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I am sure that our grateful people will always revere their holy names and constantly show concern and attention for the families of martyrs and ghazis.

I once again convey my congratulations to you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world and wish your families happiness, well-being and prosperity.

May Allah accept your fasting, prayers and good intentions!

Happy Ramadan!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 11 May 2021