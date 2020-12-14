  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante

    14.12.2020 [11:35]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday to cool tensions after a chaotic week at the Catalan club, according to Reuters.

    Barca had dominated the game but failed to keep their composure in front of goal until Messi latched on to a through ball from Frenkie de Jong and thumped it in off the far post in the 76th minute.

    The Argentine punched the air more in relief than celebration, having fired blanks in Barca’s recent painful defeats by Cadiz and Juventus.

    Barca were still made to sweat to gain all three points, surviving a late VAR review for a possible handball against Samuel Umtiti plus a last-gasp volley from Levante player Son which landed in the hands of keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    The win lifted Barca up to eighth in the standings on 17 points after 11 games, closing the gap with leaders Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico Madrid to nine points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.12.2020 [18:00]
    UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made
    14.12.2020 [13:28]
    Verstappen wins last race of 2020 in Abu Dhabi
    14.12.2020 [12:29]
    Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup
    13.12.2020 [15:04]
    Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid
    Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante