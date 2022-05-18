Messi will acquire Inter Miami shares before joining the MLS franchise in 2023

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Lionel Messi will reportedly acquire 35 percent of shares in Inter Miami and then join the MLS franchise when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end in 2023, according to Marca.

The Argentina international parted ways with Barcelona last summer after the Blaugrana failed to renew his contract due to their well-documented financial struggles.

He joined PSG on a two-year deal and his next destination is expected to be MLS, as DirecTV journalist Alex Candal said that Messi will sign for Inter Miami in 2023.

According to Candal, the 34-year-old is currently working on buying 35 percent of the MLS club's shares.

"Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished," Inter Miami co-owner and executive director Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald back in February.

"I believe, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, at the time he leaves PSG we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? We will push. I'm an optimist at heart - can I see it happening? It's a possibility."