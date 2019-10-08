Metrobus accident in Istanbul: 6 injured

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

One metrobus in Istanbul was hit by another metrobus in front of the Haramidere Sanayi stop. Metrobus driver and 5 passengers were injured in the accident.

After the first intervention of the medical teams at the scene of the wounded hospitalized, was discharged after treatment here.

Metrobus flights for a while halted, returned to normal after the removal of vehicles involved in the accident.