Mevlut Cavusoglu: Armenia's withdrawal only solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The Nagorno-Karabakh dispute can only be solved with the withdrawal of Armenia from Azerbaijani territories, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the news conference in Ankara following his visit to Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Turkey's full support to Azerbaijan.

"We, as Turkey, always stand with brotherly Azerbaijan as they always side with Turkey," he said, adding that they are determined to solve the dispute completely.

Referring to international organizations' decisions on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu criticized the parties including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) over taking no concrete steps towards solving the problem.