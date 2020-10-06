Mevlut Cavusoglu: We will continue Azerbaijan’s just struggle together on the field and at the table

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

“I came here to show the support of Turkey and the Turkish people for Azerbaijan. Today, under your leadership, Azerbaijan is fighting to liberate its lands, and it is capable of doing that, it has the strength and potential. Of course, as Turkey and the Turkish people, we are ready to provide any support to Azerbaijan whenever it needs it and in any field. Our President Erdogan and ourselves explain and emphasize this from every platform,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is our duty to communicate Azerbaijan's just struggle to the whole world. We are doing this together with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all our embassies abroad – the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkey. We will continue to work together with greater vigor on the instructions we receive from you today. The occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be liberated. Azerbaijan is legally and morally right, and while explaining this rightful cause everywhere, we will hopefully continue this struggle together on the field and at the table, Inshallah,” Cavusoglu said.