  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Mexico is Azerbaijan's major trading partner among Latin American countries

    20.04.2020 [12:55]

    Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

    Mexico is Azerbaijan's key trade partner among Latin American countries, according to data of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Mexican Embassy in the country told AZERTAC.

    The embassy said the first two months of 2020 were especially fruitful for bilateral trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

    "The bilateral trade between the two countries grew 56.67 percent in January-February of this year. Moreover, calculating the inter-annual growth from February 2019 to February 2020, the commercial exchange saw a 370 percent increase. In case this trend continues, trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan could reach its record high of more than $80 million," the embassy added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mexico is Azerbaijan's major trading partner among Latin American countries
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.04.2020 [15:32]
    World's largest aircraft lands in Baku
    18.04.2020 [17:42]
    Azerbaijan exported $2.649 billion worth products to EU countries in January-March 2020
    18.04.2020 [11:58]
    Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased in January-March 2020
    16.04.2020 [18:10]
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March
    Mexico is Azerbaijan's major trading partner among Latin American countries