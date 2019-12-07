    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million

    07.12.2019 [13:33]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car that he used in one of his racing games has been sold through Sotheby’s auction, according to Econo Times. The car was the Ferrari F2002, which was one of the most successful F1 car designs of all time.

    The championship-winning Ferrari was designed by Roy Byrne, Ross Brawn, and Paolo Martinelli. When newly-released, it has entered the Grand Prix and won 15 tournaments out of 19 races from 2002 to 2003. Now the one used by Schumacher was sold for $6,600,000 in Abu Dhabi.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.12.2019 [15:06]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at WTE Kids European Championships
    07.12.2019 [12:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadov wins silver at European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship
    06.12.2019 [18:24]
    AFFA secretary general meets with head coach of Turkish national football team
    06.12.2019 [15:51]
    Azerbaijan to compete in League C of 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League
    Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million