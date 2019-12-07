Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million
Baku, December 7, AZERTAC
Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car that he used in one of his racing games has been sold through Sotheby’s auction, according to Econo Times. The car was the Ferrari F2002, which was one of the most successful F1 car designs of all time.
The championship-winning Ferrari was designed by Roy Byrne, Ross Brawn, and Paolo Martinelli. When newly-released, it has entered the Grand Prix and won 15 tournaments out of 19 races from 2002 to 2003. Now the one used by Schumacher was sold for $6,600,000 in Abu Dhabi.
