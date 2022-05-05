Miho no Matsubara – Mt. Fuji’s world heritage site

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Known as a place of beauty since the 1920’s, Miho no Matsubara is popularly known for its majestic pine trees.

Miho-no-Matsubara was registered as a part of Mt. Fuji’s world heritage site in June of 2013. There are over thirty-thousand pine trees growing on the Miho-no-Matsubara’s 7km beach. The green pine forest, the white waves, and the blue ocean, along with Mt. Fuji has been expressed through various drawings, as well as waka poems.

The Miho shrine is part of the UNESCO World Heritage, and has nearby the Miho Shrine which is also popular as a power spot, as well as the ”Kami no Michi (God’s Road)”, a passage of Tokoyo-no-Kami (Gods of Tokoyo), and will make you feel refreshed if you walk there.

The bicycle road is also paved, so going around the Miho peninsula on a rented bike is suggested.