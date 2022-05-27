Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax revenues from private segment of non-oil sector increased by 44.7%

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC “In January-April 2022, tax revenues from the private segment of the non-oil sector increased by 44.7% compared to the same period last year, and revenues from the private segment of the oil sector, excluding taxes from foreign and domestic subcontractors, increased by 45%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

