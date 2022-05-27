  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax revenues from private segment of non-oil sector increased by 44.7%

    27.05.2022 [20:28]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    “In January-April 2022, tax revenues from the private segment of the non-oil sector increased by 44.7% compared to the same period last year, and revenues from the private segment of the oil sector, excluding taxes from foreign and domestic subcontractors, increased by 45%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax revenues from private segment of non-oil sector increased by 44.7%
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [19:51]
    Minister Rashad Nabiyev meets with Selcuk Bayraktar
    24.05.2022 [17:41]
    Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April
    24.05.2022 [17:22]
    Azerbaijan exported $2.3 billion worth products to EU countries in April
    24.05.2022 [16:53]
    Spanish businessmen keen on participating in industrial investment projects
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax revenues from private segment of non-oil sector increased by 44.7%