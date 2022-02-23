Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC “Today marks the 5th anniversary since the establishment of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel,” Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter. “We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between our countries and further strengthen our ties,” the minister tweeted.

