Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel
AzerTAg.az
23.02.2022 [17:41]
Baku, February 23, AZERTAC
“Today marks the 5th anniversary since the establishment of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel,” Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.
“We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between our countries and further strengthen our ties,” the minister tweeted.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.02.2022 [15:30]
23.02.2022 [15:21]
22.02.2022 [20:48]
MULTIMEDIA
23.02.2022 [15:54]
23.02.2022 [12:38]
23.02.2022 [16:41]
23.02.2022 [16:37]
23.02.2022 [16:32]
23.02.2022 [17:55]
23.02.2022 [17:41]
23.02.2022 [17:35]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
23.02.2022 [18:08]
23.02.2022 [17:10]
23.02.2022 [14:33]
23.02.2022 [11:33]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
23.02.2022 [15:56]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
23.02.2022 [18:20]
23.02.2022 [13:55]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note