  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel

    23.02.2022 [17:41]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    “Today marks the 5th anniversary since the establishment of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel,” Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

    “We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between our countries and further strengthen our ties,” the minister tweeted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [15:30]
    Voting period for ‘Brand Award International’ contest extended
    23.02.2022 [15:21]
    Azerbaijan`s Finance Minister meets with IMF mission
    22.02.2022 [20:48]
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
    22.02.2022 [20:27]
    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’
    Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel