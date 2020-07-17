Mikhail Gusman: Pandemic has brought new experiences to media VIDEO

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a number of limitations on media activity, it brought new experiences which can be applied in the post-pandemic period,” said First Deputy Director General of the Russian news agency TASS Mikhail Gusman at the online webinar of European Alliance of News Agencies.

In his presentation, Mikhail Gusman highlighted the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on media, and shared his experiences to address the emerging issues. "The pandemic has changed our view in many things. We could not have imagined that it would be possible to work in such conditions. If we used to wait for an interview with someone for several days, now it has become much easier. These experiences will continue to be effective even after the pandemic," he emphasized.

AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov, EANA Secretary General Alexandru Giboi, CEO of the German news agency DPA Peter Kropsch, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Italian ANSA agency Stefano De Alessandri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agence France-Presse (AFP) Fabrice Fries, heads and representatives of Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Spain’s EFE, Belgium’s Belga new agencies attended the webinar.

EANA was founded on August 21, 1956 in connection with a conference on new media technology held in Strasbourg. The organization, which has a significant impact on global information policy, brings together 32 European news agencies. They include major news agencies such as the Press Association (PA) of the Great Britain, France Press (FP) of France, DPA of Germany, EFE of Spain, TASS of Russia, and Anadolu Agency of Turkey. AZERTAC, a member of EANA since 2008, is closely involved in the organization's activity.