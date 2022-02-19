  • HOMEPAGE
    Mikhail Zabelin: Russians living in Azerbaijan are proud of this country

    19.02.2022 [21:19]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    “Russians living in Azerbaijan are proud of this country,” said Chairman of the Russian Community in Azerbaijan Mikhail Zabelin.

    “Russian is widely used in education and media. All TV channels of the country have programs in Russian,” he added.

