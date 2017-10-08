    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM

    08.10.2017 [15:20]

    Tbilisi, October 8, AZERTAC

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze has stressed a significant role of Azerbaijan in GUAM during his meeting with the country`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov.

    Mikheil Janelidze highlighted developing relations between the two countries.

    Elmar Mammadyarov praised Georgia`s hosting a meeting of GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of GUAM. The Minister expressed confidence that the activity of GUAM will strengthen over the future.

    During the conversation, the ministers discussed a range of issues including prospects of cooperation within GUAM, as well as regional security, international relations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2017 [14:14]
    NewsBlaze: Azerbaijan-Armenia: A Baseless, Senseless Conflict
    08.10.2017 [12:21]
    GUAM Foreign Ministers` meeting kicks off in Tbilisi
    08.10.2017 [11:01]
    Azerbaijan`s FM arrives in Georgia for working visit
    08.10.2017 [00:21]
    Azerbaijani FM to visit Georgia
    Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM