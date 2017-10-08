Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM

Tbilisi, October 8, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze has stressed a significant role of Azerbaijan in GUAM during his meeting with the country`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov.

Mikheil Janelidze highlighted developing relations between the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov praised Georgia`s hosting a meeting of GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of GUAM. The Minister expressed confidence that the activity of GUAM will strengthen over the future.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed a range of issues including prospects of cooperation within GUAM, as well as regional security, international relations.