    Milan hit back with three goals in five minutes to floor Juve

    08.07.2020 [11:15]

    Baku, July 8, AZERTAC

    AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second-half minutes as they hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday, the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month, according to Reuters.

    Juve appeared to be cruising to another win when Adrien Rabiot put them ahead with a solo goal two minutes after the break and Cristiano Ronaldo added a second with a typical effort, his 26th league goal of the season.

    Yet Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back from a penalty in the 62nd minute, Franck Kessie equalised four minutes later and Rafael Leao put them ahead one minute after that as Juve astonishingly collapsed. Ante Rebic completed the scoring.

    Despite the defeat, Juve, on 75 points, stayed seven clear with seven matches to play after second-placed Lazio earlier lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce. Milan climbed to fifth with 49 points although they are still 14 points adrift of the top four.

