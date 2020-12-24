  • HOMEPAGE
    Milan snatch stoppage time winner to stay top of Serie A

    24.12.2020 [14:23]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    AC Milan snatched a stoppage time winner with a Theo Hernandez header to beat Lazio 3-2 at home and stay top of Serie A on Wednesday after the visitors had earlier hit back from two goals behind, according to Reuters.

    Hernandez scored from a corner in the 92nd minute to leave Milan, still unbeaten this season, top of Serie A with 34 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who earlier won 2-1 at Verona for their seventh successive league win.

