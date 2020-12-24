Milan snatch stoppage time winner to stay top of Serie A
AzerTAg.az
24.12.2020 [14:23]
Baku, December 24, AZERTAC
AC Milan snatched a stoppage time winner with a Theo Hernandez header to beat Lazio 3-2 at home and stay top of Serie A on Wednesday after the visitors had earlier hit back from two goals behind, according to Reuters.
Hernandez scored from a corner in the 92nd minute to leave Milan, still unbeaten this season, top of Serie A with 34 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who earlier won 2-1 at Verona for their seventh successive league win.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
24.12.2020 [15:49]
24.12.2020 [11:54]
23.12.2020 [17:50]
23.12.2020 [13:07]
MULTIMEDIA
24.12.2020 [12:13]
04.11.2020
24.12.2020 [15:07]
24.12.2020 [14:29]
24.12.2020 [11:52]
24.12.2020 [14:25]
24.12.2020 [12:08]
23.12.2020 [20:30]
23.12.2020 [18:57]
22.12.2020 [13:00]
21.12.2020 [17:26]
21.12.2020 [16:04]
17.12.2020 [19:00]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
21.12.2020 [20:11]
20.12.2020 [23:42]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
17.12.2020 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note