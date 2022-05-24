  • HOMEPAGE
    Military lyceum hosts track and field athletics competitions

    24.05.2022 [19:23]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    “Track and field athletics competitions dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's National Hero Afgan Huseynov were held at the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    In accordance with the program, the cadets competed in the 100 and 2400 metres run, as well as high and long jumps.

    In the end, the winners were awarded cups and diplomas,” the ministry added.

