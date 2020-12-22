Military police involved in ensuring security in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijan Army military police units’ servicemen are involved in ensuring security in residential settlements and places of deployment of troops in the liberated territories,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Military police squad serves day-and-night at stationary and mobile checkpoints in residential settlements and on the military transport movement routes, organize pass control and control of the implementation of the daily routine by servicemen during service and combat duty.

Military police conduct a patrolling service at the deployed checkpoints, keep a record of vehicles entering the territory, organize the protection of important military facilities, as well as ensure the escort of convoys,” the ministry said.