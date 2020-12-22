  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Military police involved in ensuring security in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories

    22.12.2020 [14:24]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    “The Azerbaijan Army military police units’ servicemen are involved in ensuring security in residential settlements and places of deployment of troops in the liberated territories,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Military police squad serves day-and-night at stationary and mobile checkpoints in residential settlements and on the military transport movement routes, organize pass control and control of the implementation of the daily routine by servicemen during service and combat duty.

    Military police conduct a patrolling service at the deployed checkpoints, keep a record of vehicles entering the territory, organize the protection of important military facilities, as well as ensure the escort of convoys,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Military police involved in ensuring security in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2020 [14:15]
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense hosts meeting with Afghan delegation
    21.12.2020 [18:32]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War
    21.12.2020 [15:49]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Garajalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    21.12.2020 [15:43]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Work to improve supply of troops continues VIDEO
    Military police involved in ensuring security in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories