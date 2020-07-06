  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime

    06.07.2020 [15:37]

    Baku, July 6, AZERTAC

    The military units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the frontline zone have conducted live-fire tactical exercises, press service of the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “During the exercises, the units fulfilled various combat missions at nighttime.

    The units involved in the exercises carried out firing from various types of weapons and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy,” the ministry added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.07.2020 [10:48]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 57 times
    05.07.2020 [11:27]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 43 times
    04.07.2020 [11:31]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 42 times
    03.07.2020 [11:01]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 52 times
    Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime